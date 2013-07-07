Murray ends British drought at Wimbledon

7/7/13 6:45 PM | Kelli DeMario

World No. 2 Andy Murray sealed a Grand Slam-winning effort at the All-England Club, having held on to defeat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Scot is the first British Wimbledon champion in 77 years.



World No. 2 Andy Murray completed a dream run at Wimbledon after defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The 26-year-old, who won his second career Grand Slam, came through the final in three hours and 9 minutes, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.



Murray led 2-1 in the opening set, but was unable to keep the advantage. The Scot recovered to reach 4-3 as Djokovic struck a backhand into the net. Murray saved three break points en route to triple set-point at 5-4. A missed return from the World No. 1 ended the set in 59 minutes.



Djokovic looked to level the match after taking a 4-1 lead in the second. Murray rallied to 4-4, saving two break points along the way. The World No. 2 earned a key service break at 5-5, aided by another netted forehand from Djokovic. Triple set point came quickly for Murray, who closed on a well-place service winner.



After trailing 0-2 in the third, Djokovic won four consecutive games to 4-2. Again Murray rallied, leveling the set at 4-4. A steadied Scot went ahead 5-4 with help from another Djokovic error. A dramatic final game held both triple championship-point and three break points, none of which were converted. Murray regrouped to take a fourth, sealing the Grand Slam victory on a final error from Djokovic.



"It feels slightly different to last year," Murray said, post-success. "Last year was one of the toughest moments of my career. It was a tough match and an unbelievably long final game. I don't know how I managed to come through. I'm just so glad.



"I understand how much everyone wanted to see a British winner at Wimbledon. I tried my best. I've played Novak many times. He's going to go down as one of the biggest fighters. That made it extra tough; I just managed to squeeze through in the end."



"Congratulations to Andy. He absolutely deserved this win," Djokovic assessed. "He played incredible tennis. Congratulations to his team, I know how much it means to them, all of you guys and the whole country.



"That makes his success even better, I'm aware of the pressure he gets. There was a lot of expectation on him to win the tournament this year after reaching the final last year. It was an absolute honor and pleasure to be a part of this final."



Murray completed the effort with 9 aces, 7 service breaks and 36 winners.



