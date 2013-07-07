Murray ends British drought at Wimbledon

7/7/13 6:45 PM | Kelli DeMario
World No. 2 Andy Murray sealed a Grand Slam-winning effort at the All-England Club, having held on to defeat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Scot is the first British Wimbledon champion in 77 years.
World No. 2 Andy Murray completed a dream run at Wimbledon after defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The 26-year-old, who won his second career Grand Slam, came through the final in three hours and 9 minutes, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.
Murray led 2-1 in the opening set, but was unable to keep the advantage. The Scot recovered to reach 4-3 as Djokovic struck a backhand into the net. Murray saved three break points en route to triple set-point at 5-4. A missed return from the World No. 1 ended the set in 59 minutes.
Djokovic looked to level the match after taking a 4-1 lead in the second. Murray rallied to 4-4, saving two break points along the way. The World No. 2 earned a key service break at 5-5, aided by another netted forehand from Djokovic. Triple set point came quickly for Murray, who closed on a well-place service winner.
After trailing 0-2 in the third, Djokovic won four consecutive games to 4-2. Again Murray rallied, leveling the set at 4-4. A steadied Scot went ahead 5-4 with help from another Djokovic error. A dramatic final game held both triple championship-point and three break points, none of which were converted. Murray regrouped to take a fourth, sealing the Grand Slam victory on a final error from Djokovic.
"It feels slightly different to last year," Murray said, post-success. "Last year was one of the toughest moments of my career. It was a tough match and an unbelievably long final game. I don't know how I managed to come through. I'm just so glad.
"I understand how much everyone wanted to see a British winner at Wimbledon. I tried my best. I've played Novak many times. He's going to go down as one of the biggest fighters. That made it extra tough; I just managed to squeeze through in the end."
"Congratulations to Andy. He absolutely deserved this win," Djokovic assessed. "He played incredible tennis. Congratulations to his team, I know how much it means to them, all of you guys and the whole country.
"That makes his success even better, I'm aware of the pressure he gets. There was a lot of expectation on him to win the tournament this year after reaching the final last year. It was an absolute honor and pleasure to be a part of this final."
Murray completed the effort with 9 aces, 7 service breaks and 36 winners.
Murray played well Djokovic just didnt play grass court tennis he didnt deserve to win this title if you lose your serve 3 times a set you dont deserve to win on grass thats just not grass court tennis a break of serve is hard to come by on grass Djokovic lead 4-1 in the 2nd set and 4-2 in the 3rd he should have served out both of these sets.
tennis2011 , 7/7/13 8:47 PM
My brave warrior, my Diamond from Dunblane. You overcame massive pressure and expectation today and came through.
You were so gritty, gutsy and determined. You made me so proud. I've supported you so long and it's been a helluva a journey, but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. The lows have made the highs simply incredible.
Love you babe. Now go defend your USOpen title.
Come on!
Alex how good was that?
deuce , 7/7/13 8:58 PM
I got to see the last few games of the match on the espn replay. I think that I have the match and replay recorded. Will watch it later. I know they will be replaying the match later in the day.
However, I did get to see the end and that unbelievable last game and Andy's reaction and the trophy ceremony. My emotions got the better of me and the tears came as I watched Andy fall on the court as it sunk in that he won! Wonderful to see him hugging Lendl and his family and friends. He almost forgot his Mum! Beautiful moment!
This is such a special day for Andy, the Brits and his fans! I say enjoy it for all it's worth! I believe that Andy could win Wimbledon this year. I thought he had it in him to get it done.
Where is alex? I wasn't on here early enough to help with the nerves. It's time to party! It just feels so right! Great day!
Nativenewyorker , 7/7/13 9:24 PM
Reallly happy for Muzz!!!! He is kinda the only player from this 'present' era that I really enjoy watching.
Emiliano55 , 7/7/13 9:24 PM
Oh deuce, I cannot tell you how happy I am. I'll be looking out for you on some other site, wherever that might be.
NNY - I'm only just back and have posted on the other thread.
See you somehow and soon hopefully.
alex , 7/8/13 1:00 AM
It's been confirmed by Andy's uncle that he has donated all his Wimbledon prize money to the Royal Hospital.
nadline , 7/8/13 8:56 AM
Some endowment for the Marsden! What an amazing gesture on Andy's part and is a measure of his feelings for Russ.
ed251137 , 7/8/13 9:14 AM
been out for a long weekend. Away from any news at all. I was dying to get some news about Winby and now I've seen that Andy's won it.
Big congrats to all Andy's fans and commies to Novak's fans!!
Shireling , 7/8/13 11:03 PM
Massive effort from Murray. Well earned.
chr18 , 7/7/13 7:07 PM