US viewership drops like a stone for Wimbledon

7/6/13 6:03 AM | Johan Lindahl
Wimbledon may be a massive hit around the world, but in the US, this edition of the biggest event in the sport appears to have become just another excuse to hit the remote and switch channels.
At least that seems to be the case made by viewing figures in the US, where home-grown sports always dominate. With no American making it into the third round for the first time in 101 years, interest in
the Championships trailed off dramatically after the traumatic opening week, where the likes of household names Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were dispatched.
Nielsen rating figures in the US show a paltry audience on sports channels ESPN and ESPN2 of less than 598,000 viewers in a nation of 320 million. That figure was even down on 2012 figures of just 640,000
watching. The numbers hit a brief spike as the early carnage unfolded on court, with ratings increasing 80 per cent among the prized demographic of men 18-34 during the opening week.
The weakling American viewership contrasts massively with the BBC's numbers as the host broadcasters airs matches on up to two terrestrial channels as well as another digital supplementary one, covering everything from marquee matches to late-stage mixed doubles and legends.
During Andy Murray's five-set quarter-final thriller against Fernando Verdasco, up to a fifth of the country's population - 10 million people - were tuning in at one time or another during the match won by the Scot.
Now that is an interesting piece of news.
The BBC TV coverage of this year's Wimbledon has been exemplary. Life in the UK and in Serbia will come to a halt on Sunday afternoon!
ed251137 , 7/6/13 11:45 AM
Nadline: I suspect part of the problem could be that ESPN has done such a poor job publicising their acquisition of tennis TV coverage from CNN.
I dont know how long this downward trend has been going on for but it does not bode well if the interest level in tennis is dwindling. The US desperately need some home-grown stars.
ed251137 , 7/6/13 12:04 PM
Well the article says:
"interest in the Championships trailed off dramatically after the traumatic opening week, where the likes of household names Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were dispatched."
I know that's hard to accept if you are not a fan of those three but that's the reality.
nadline , 7/6/13 12:07 PM
And yet more people watched the final between Nolandy at the USO last year than they had the last 4 finals before
All including one aspect of Fedal
I hope that when Fedal go..
Their Tards f**k off too
Quality rather than quantity should be the principle!
Twinge , 7/6/13 12:22 PM
Still more people watched the Serena final
America is now only briefly interested in tennis if an American is playing
That seems to be how it's going to be..
A shame but they have a lot of other great sports too watch
Twinge , 7/6/13 12:26 PM
ESPN acquired it from HBO, NOT CNN
ts38 , 7/6/13 12:29 PM
Rafa is only a year older than Nolandy so when he goes they won't be far behind. They are both now 26, in case anyone is asking.
nadline , 7/6/13 12:30 PM
The 2010/11 finals were played on a Monday because of the weather, hence the viewing figures. Not comparing like with like.
nadline , 7/6/13 12:34 PM
"interest in the Championships trailed off dramatically after the traumatic opening week, where the likes of household names Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were dispatched."
nadline , 7/6/13 12:36 PM
It's hard for Rafa's detractors to accept his international popularity so they will look for all sorts of spurious reasons to nullify his appeal to tennis fans.
nadline , 7/6/13 12:45 PM
Quality rather than quantity should be the principle!
Twinge , 7/6/13 12:22 PM
...and by quality you mean the likes of you who posts racist remarks, denigrating an entire country and its beliefs and people in a tennis forum?
...and oh you can add seventeen with her vulgar posts to your tribe too...tennis will really thrive with "quality" fans like the two of you.
phoenix , 7/6/13 1:47 PM
'The 2010/11 finals were played on a Monday because of the weather, hence the viewing figures. Not comparing like with like...'
^^^^No more evidence required really..
You're a dried out old loon, the Nolandy final was on a Monday too as you have been told before.
Do you need this engraved on your forehead before it sinks in!
They should stop trying to ram Fedal down everyone's throat, it might be a better long term strategy and short term too now it seems, as they are faltering so badly.
^^just because I posted some facts 2 Nadal fans went into a tailspin, unbelievable!
Twinge , 7/6/13 3:22 PM
^^^1 more day and I won't have to hear from you again. Yipeeeeeeeeeeee!
nadline , 7/6/13 3:47 PM
Oh right back at you Nadline
I will miss you like I would miss my leg being amputated,
You don't have a job and post here 24/7
Oh, what are you going to do!?
Maybe its time to join that bridge club now eh?
Twinge , 7/6/13 4:00 PM
Nole and Andy dont even come close to popularity and respect and fan following that Rafa and Fed enjoy . What is so diffcult about it to accept it? Its a gospel truth. I bet even Nole and Andy acknowledge it.
sanju , 7/6/13 6:39 PM
phoenix
, 7/6/13 1:47 PM
Now that you brought it up , I did not want to say this but given that this site is closing down, I will say it so that he remembers this and marks this day . I know he will retort back to this post with even more giberish which I dont give a damn to.
Mark my words, the extent of rascist comments about a country, its people and religious beliefs that he posted, it will come back to bite him so hard in his life that his pride will have such a nasty fall and it will be a lesson delivered in his life by an Indian no less. Karma is the bigget b!tch and God puts everyone in their place in life, this is the basic principle of life and I am dead sure about that :-)
sanju , 7/6/13 6:53 PM
^^What are you Mystic meg or something?
Anyway you're wrong.
My family were very involved in India and still go on about it a lot. I have relatives, by blood, that are indian, cousins (inc removed) by way of an aunt who's lived there for more than 40 years & thinks she an Indian now.
She even speaks English with an Indian accent.
I'm not in any way racist my comments were inspired by certain things I've heard about India and also recently that rape incident and some of the media surrounding it there I suppose.
That & you were getting on my nerves too.
But that's not fair to you (or most indians) still I was improvising and made a false move.
No place is perfect either (im leaving England soon) and there a lot of wonderful things about India too which outweigh the bad and it will only get better too.
So as the site is closing down and there was not going to be the right occasion
To say it soon,
I'll say very sorry for being so offensive.
I really didn't mean it.
I have been known to have a few in the evening, well at any point of the day actually which is usually what gets me into trouble.
All the best Sanju and goodbye.....
Twinge , 7/6/13 8:46 PM
I wish that people could just let go of the anger and insults and just be nice until Monday.
Twinge -
I don't know why you tell Fedal fans to f--- off all the time. You are lumping all of us together and that's not fair. Why do you begrudge Rafa fans still supporting him? I don't think he's going anywhere, even if you think his best days are gone.
I try to be honest with myself about Rafa. Now if he had come back after his seven month injury layoff and not been able to win, then I would say he might be done. But given how well he's done, I don't see any reason to think he can't continue winning slams.
Nativenewyorker , 7/6/13 9:20 PM
'I don't know why you tell Fedal fans to f--- off all the time. You are lumping all of us together and that's not fair..'
I don't, Holdserve is a cyber pal and she is VERY pro Nadal
In fact what I don't like is people being irrational
So I was always going to be riled up on a site for 'fans' of things....
Twinge , 7/6/13 11:24 PM
On Topic:
No Rafa, no Roger ...
#FEDALforever
I had to go to the main site just to see that Taylor Townsend was a finalist in girls' singles.
And of course, Americans are generally terrible tennis fans.
(PS - can somebody please ban "seventeen"?)
mara002 , 7/7/13 4:25 AM
Not Roger Federer ?@PseudoFed 5h
FYI everybody fans. 5 is the new number 1 #excited #seedlings
Conspirator , 7/8/13 6:36 PM
|1. Djokovic
|12 500 pts
|2. Murray
|8 750 pts
|3. Federer
|8 670 pts
|4. Ferrer
|6 970 pts
|5. Nadal
|6 385 pts
Is this a sign of things to come after Fedal hang up their rackets? There is not doubt that tennis has been riding on the back of Federer and Nadal for almost a decade.
nadline , 7/6/13 11:45 AM