Murray beats Janowicz, back in Wimbledon final

7/6/13 6:34 AM | Ricky Dimon

Andy Murray ends Jerzy Janowicz's Wimbledon run in four sets on Friday. Murray is through to a second straight title match, in which he will face Novak Djokovic.



Andy Murray is once again one win away from the Wimbledon title.



Murray recovered from a slow start to defeat Jerzy Janowicz 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 during semifinal action on Friday evening. The crowd favorite needed two hours and 52 minutes to set up a showdown against Novak Djokovic.



Having never previously advanced past the round of 32 at a major, Janowicz did not go away quietly in his first slam semi. The 22nd-ranked Pole won the first set in a tiebreaker and even led 4-1 in the third.



In the end, however, Murray's defense and consistency proved to be too much for the underdog. The second-seeded Scot reeled off five straight games to steal the third and he seized another break at 1-1 in the fourth. Finally on his last legs, Janowicz turned in a weak service game at 3-5 and it ended when Murray abused a second serve with a forehand winner.



"I'm obviously delighted," Murray assured. "It was a tough match today; completely different to any matches I've played so far. He's very talented; very unpredictable. He hit huge serves out there and gave me very little rhythm. I'm very glad to get it done."



"I'm a little bit disappointed," Janowicz admitted. "Today I didn't play my best tennis. I think this was my second worst match during this tournament. It's such a shame I didn't play my best tennis today. I was struggling a little bit with my serve. But I'm still deep down really happy. This was my first semifinal in a Grand Slam, so tomorrow I'm going to be okay."



Murray, who finished runner-up to Roger Federer last year, is 8-11 lifetime against Djokovic. The Serb booked his spot in a second Wimbledon final by outlasting Juan Martin Del Potro in an incredible five-setter earlier in the day.







