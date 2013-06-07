Murray beats Janowicz, back in Wimbledon final

7/6/13 6:34 AM | Ricky Dimon
Andy Murray ends Jerzy Janowicz's Wimbledon run in four sets on Friday. Murray is through to a second straight title match, in which he will face Novak Djokovic.
Andy Murray is once again one win away from the Wimbledon title.
Murray recovered from a slow start to defeat Jerzy Janowicz 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 during semifinal action on Friday evening. The crowd favorite needed two hours and 52 minutes to set up a showdown against Novak Djokovic.
Having never previously advanced past the round of 32 at a major, Janowicz did not go away quietly in his first slam semi. The 22nd-ranked Pole won the first set in a tiebreaker and even led 4-1 in the third.
In the end, however, Murray's defense and consistency proved to be too much for the underdog. The second-seeded Scot reeled off five straight games to steal the third and he seized another break at 1-1 in the fourth. Finally on his last legs, Janowicz turned in a weak service game at 3-5 and it ended when Murray abused a second serve with a forehand winner.
"I'm obviously delighted," Murray assured. "It was a tough match today; completely different to any matches I've played so far. He's very talented; very unpredictable. He hit huge serves out there and gave me very little rhythm. I'm very glad to get it done."
"I'm a little bit disappointed," Janowicz admitted. "Today I didn't play my best tennis. I think this was my second worst match during this tournament. It's such a shame I didn't play my best tennis today. I was struggling a little bit with my serve. But I'm still deep down really happy. This was my first semifinal in a Grand Slam, so tomorrow I'm going to be okay."
Murray, who finished runner-up to Roger Federer last year, is 8-11 lifetime against Djokovic. The Serb booked his spot in a second Wimbledon final by outlasting Juan Martin Del Potro in an incredible five-setter earlier in the day.
Muzz must have read my letter. Served great and broke Jerzy 5 times - once more than he'd been broken all tournament:-)
All the way now muzz!
My request for tomorrow is to win without falling a set behind. Pleeeze muzz, A game from the start and go, go, go!
alex , 7/6/13 8:56 AM
@deuce - you need to go and see what pennster posted on the other thread.
alex , 7/6/13 9:09 AM
Oh dear :( cheryl has just said that TT will stop on Monday. Will really miss my fellow Muzza fans, and ed, and all the lovely real tennis fans I've been chatting to for how many years. Too numerous to mention and you know who you are anyway.
Looks like, "That's all folks." :(
deuce , 7/6/13 12:47 PM
This is a SAD, SAD day. We have shared so much over the years and there is a whole bunch of people I will miss badly. How about getting together on Facebook? It should be possible somehow without being stalked:-(
We need to put our heads together to find a way for the knitting circle to stay in touch.
Code word could be TEXT. TennisExTalk.
ed251137 , 7/6/13 2:55 PM
Am up for that ed., as long as we can keep the nutters away.
deuce , 7/6/13 3:11 PM
wow...what news!just when i joined it's going to be stopped?i really enjoyed reading all those posts over the years(of course with the exception of the obscene ones).
Now where do i get information and upliftment when rafa is having a tough day in the office?well,whenever you guys decide on something let me know....fb will be a good place as well
Getty8 , 7/6/13 3:32 PM
How did you guys find out that the site is shutting down? Did Cheryl send out an e-mail?
I am sad but not surprised. The site has been deteriorating for a while. The no moderation was a big sign that things were going downhill.
At least we won't be exposed to seventeen's gutter talk anymore. I guess she is going to spam the site until Monday to make sure she gets as many obscene posts as possible.
Can we go somewhere else? I only came here for the people.
Nativenewyorker , 7/6/13 8:56 PM
Yay! Andy really raised the roof! Not my pun alas, but a nice one and appropriate.
Some terrific play in there and his ROS was superb! Out served JJ. Wow!
Come on Andy! You can do it!
deuce , 7/6/13 7:47 AM