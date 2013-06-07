Djokovic survives epic semifinal over Del Potro

7/6/13 6:32 AM | Cheryl Murray

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro put on one of the finest displays in Wimbledon semifinal history with a 5-set thriller on Friday.



It was far more than spectators, organizers or pundits could have expected as Juan Martin Del Potro stretched Novak Djokovic to 5 sets before the Serb won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-7(8), 6-3.



The entire match from beginning to end was one fantastic battle, with momentum shifting every so slightly this way and then that, culminating in the most important break of the match for Djokovic for 5-3 in the fifth. That last break put tears in Del Potro's eyes and triumph in Djokovic's.



Del Potro had clawed his way back, you see, from 2 sets to 1 down and 2 match points down in the fourth set. Two stunning returns kept the Argentine in the match and out of nowhere, he forced the deciding set.



Djokovic was none too steady through the early goings of the fifth, but his characteristic mental toughness saw him through to the hold each time.



On Del Potro's serve at 3-4, he hit a couple of loose points after an exhausting game at 3-3 and found himself in a 15-40 hole. He fought one break point off, but a badly-timed backhand finally gave Djokovic what would be the match-winning break.



Djokovic will take on British favorite Andy Murray in Sunday's final, where Djokovic will be fighting for his second Wimbledon crown and Murray his first.



