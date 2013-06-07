Bryans hope to have Wimbledon title on ice

7/6/13 6:09 AM | Johan Lindahl
Bob and Mike Bryan are on the verge of more doubles history as they bid for a third Wimbledon title.
Should the 35-year-old Californian twins defeat Croatian Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the
final, they would become the holders of all four grand slam doubles titles - plus the Olympics - at the same time.
The Bryans are the winningest team in the team game and set more records with each trophy. The pair attribute their longevity and success not only to their unique status as twins, but also to taking good care of their bodies.,
While they don't normally travel with physios, they use many of the same fitness techniques pioneered by singles players, including jumping into uncomfortable ice baths to deal with built-up lactic acid in the muscles after matches.
"We bring a lot of stuff on the road with us," said Mike Bryan. "We definitely take care of our bodies more than we did in the past. I mean, we're very professional. We do ice baths. All the singles guys do them, but we jump in there, too.
"We're doing massage. We've got these compression machines. It's kind of our new thing. NormaTec. It's like getting a massage. It's like a box. You put these sleeves on your legs and it inflates these different chambers up your legs. That's our secret. At this age I think it's huge just being healthy and feeling good."
Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com
With all the new techniques, I can see players still competing on the regular tour well into their 50s.
nadline , 7/6/13 10:20 PM
Oh my, bryans have erased all doubts now...they are the best ! hot favourites to win a celandar slam !
congrats chr18
vamosrafa , 7/7/13 1:17 AM
And so they did it! Career Golden Slam!
#GOGOBRYANS
mara002 , 7/7/13 4:26 AM
The career golden slam was achieved last year once they won gold. Since then they have won 4 GS in a row so this is more of a Bryan Brothers Golden Slam since they hold all 5 as defending champs.
chr18 , 7/7/13 1:27 PM
Congrats to the Bryan twins, all their fans and Americans! Serena lost but Bryans ensured Americans still got a gs title at Wimbledon.
holdserve , 7/7/13 2:22 PM
|1. Djokovic
|12 500 pts
|2. Murray
|8 750 pts
|3. Federer
|8 670 pts
|4. Ferrer
|6 970 pts
|5. Nadal
|6 385 pts
Scan QR code to access Unibet mobile.
Bet on Sports wherever you are and whenever you like, with Unibet's quick and simple mobile client you can place bets, check results and see live odds.
For more info about QR codes & scanners click here.
Olympic gold 2012, check. USO title 2012, check. AO title 2013, check. FO title 2013, check. Wimbledon title 2013, check. Golden Slam complete. GOATness confirmed. Calendar Slam to come at USO?
chr18 , 7/6/13 7:31 PM