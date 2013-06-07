Help

    Bryans hope to have Wimbledon title on ice Bob and Mike Bryan are on the verge of more doubles history as they bid for a third Wimbledon title.

    Should the 35-year-old Californian twins defeat Croatian Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the
    final, they would become the holders of all four grand slam doubles titles - plus the Olympics - at the same time.

    The Bryans are the winningest team in the team game and set more records with each trophy. The pair attribute their longevity and success not only to their unique status as twins, but also to taking good care of their bodies.,

    While they don't normally travel with physios, they use many of the same fitness techniques pioneered by singles players, including jumping into uncomfortable ice baths to deal with built-up lactic acid in the muscles after matches.

    "We bring a lot of stuff on the road with us," said Mike Bryan. "We definitely take care of our bodies more than we did in the past. I mean, we're very professional. We do ice baths. All the singles guys do them, but we jump in there, too.

    "We're doing massage. We've got these compression machines. It's kind of our new thing. NormaTec. It's like getting a massage. It's like a box. You put these sleeves on your legs and it inflates these different chambers up your legs. That's our secret. At this age I think it's huge just being healthy and feeling good."

Olympic gold 2012, check. USO title 2012, check. AO title 2013, check. FO title 2013, check. Wimbledon title 2013, check. Golden Slam complete. GOATness confirmed. Calendar Slam to come at USO?

chr18 , 7/6/13 7:31 PM


With all the new techniques, I can see players still competing on the regular tour well into their 50s.

nadline , 7/6/13 10:20 PM


Oh my, bryans have erased all doubts now...they are the best ! hot favourites to win a celandar slam !

congrats chr18

vamosrafa , 7/7/13 1:17 AM


And so they did it! Career Golden Slam!

#GOGOBRYANS

mara002 , 7/7/13 4:26 AM


The career golden slam was achieved last year once they won gold. Since then they have won 4 GS in a row so this is more of a Bryan Brothers Golden Slam since they hold all 5 as defending champs.

chr18 , 7/7/13 1:27 PM


Congrats to the Bryan twins, all their fans and Americans! Serena lost but Bryans ensured Americans still got a gs title at Wimbledon.

holdserve , 7/7/13 2:22 PM



