Bryans hope to have Wimbledon title on ice

7/6/13 6:09 AM | Johan Lindahl

Bob and Mike Bryan are on the verge of more doubles history as they bid for a third Wimbledon title.



Should the 35-year-old Californian twins defeat Croatian Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the

final, they would become the holders of all four grand slam doubles titles - plus the Olympics - at the same time.



The Bryans are the winningest team in the team game and set more records with each trophy. The pair attribute their longevity and success not only to their unique status as twins, but also to taking good care of their bodies.,



While they don't normally travel with physios, they use many of the same fitness techniques pioneered by singles players, including jumping into uncomfortable ice baths to deal with built-up lactic acid in the muscles after matches.



"We bring a lot of stuff on the road with us," said Mike Bryan. "We definitely take care of our bodies more than we did in the past. I mean, we're very professional. We do ice baths. All the singles guys do them, but we jump in there, too.



"We're doing massage. We've got these compression machines. It's kind of our new thing. NormaTec. It's like getting a massage. It's like a box. You put these sleeves on your legs and it inflates these different chambers up your legs. That's our secret. At this age I think it's huge just being healthy and feeling good."



