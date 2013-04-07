Janowic wins all-Polish Wimbledon showdown vs. Kubot

7/4/13 4:37 AM | Ricky Dimon

Jerzy Janowicz is through to his first career Grand Slam semifinal after ending the run over fellow Pole Lukasz Kubot on Wednesday at Wimbledon. Next up for Janowicz is No. 2 seed Andy Murray.



Jerzy Janowicz booked a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals by defeating fellow Polish upstart Lukasz Kubot 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon. Janowicz fired 30 aces and saved all six of the break points he faced to advance in two hours and seven minutes.



Already in the midst of his best run at a tournament since his breakout runner-up finish at last fall's Paris Masters, Janowicz came out firing. The world No. 22 blasted 10 aces and won 20 of 22 first-serve points in the opening set. The crucial break came at 5-5 before Janowicz closed things out in the 12th game.



Kubot, also competing in his first major quarterfinal, was not without chances against his favored countryman. In fact, the world No. 130 had break opportunities in every single set--one in the first, four in the second, and one more in the third. However, he could not convert any and therefore one donation of his own serve proved to be one too many each time.



"Right now, I'm the happiest person in the world," noted Janowicz, who survived nine double-faults. "I made a semifinal of Grand Slam, my best result ever. I have in my mind Paris Bercy last year, but this is a little bit different."



"I think he has potential to be Top," Kubot said of his opponent and friend. "I think he's got very big potential. With his character he can beat everyone. I just want to wish him good luck, and of course I'm going to cross my fingers for him."



Next up for Janowicz is crowd favorite Andy Murray, who recovered from a two-set deficit to beat Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5.









