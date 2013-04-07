Federer to turn to Gstaad clay

7/4/13 7:41 AM | Johan Lindahl

Roger Federer will make a surprise return to his tennis roots as he plays on clay this month at the Suisse Open at Gstaad.



The return will mark the first appearance at the home alpine venue for the tennis icon since 2004, when he won the event.



Federer;s schedule in 2013 has been a mash-up form previous years, with the world No. 3 taking nearly two months off in the spring to return at Madrid in May. He then lost a French Open quarter-final to

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and went out in a Wimbledon second-round shock to Sergiy Stakhovsky.



With time on his hands and in need of match practise on any surface. the 17-time grand slam winner has opted to make an appearance at home. "I’ve decided to play #opengstaad," he said in a tweet. "Excited to play in Switzerland. This was the event that gave me 1st wild card in ‘98!"



Federer, who won the Halle grass court title the week before Wimbledon, came to Gstaad as a hero in 2003, the day after winning Wimbledon for the first time and starting his unparalleled run of grand slam glory.



At that edition, he was presented with the gift of a cow, now long deceased, which fans and others just cannot seem to forget. Federer's only other result of note at the VIP village venue was a 2003 final against Czech Jiri Novak. Reports indicate that there is no appearance fee involved for this latest planned entry.



