Djokovic breezes into semifinals

7/4/13 7:29 AM | Cheryl Murray

World No. 1 took the direct route into the Wimbledon semifinals with a tidy win over the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych.



Unlike Andy Murray, who found himself in dogfight in his quarterfinal match, Novak Djokovic was ruthlessly efficient in his 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 win over Tomas Berdych.



The first set featured the best tennis of the match. There were plenty of impressive winners to thrill the crowd and a fitting tiebreaker gave Djokovic the one-set lead.



The Serb played his only truly bad games of the match at the beginning of the second set. Berdych shot out to a 3-0 lead, but Djokovic's superior return game got him back in the set. He not only won the break back, but he secured another to go up two sets.



Berdych went away rather quietly after the disappointment of the first two sets and Djokovic found himself into the semifinals with a minimum of fuss.



He will take on Juan Martin Del Potro in the semis.



