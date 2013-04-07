Djokovic avoids Wimbledon iconic dish

7/4/13 7:44 AM | Johan Lindahl
Wimbledon top seed Novak Djokovic has made a habit of passing up on the tournament's iconic strawberries and cream treat after trying the rich concoction back in his early days.
The No. 1 who was among the first players to go onto a gluten-free diet several seasons ago, said that he's better off avoiding the tasty treat.
“The first thing I tried when I came to Wimbledon seven years ago was strawberries and cream. It’s the most famous thing about Wimbledon so I had to try it. But as the years have passed by I’ve been maturing
and learning about my body, so now I have a specific diet that I respect before and during the tournaments, so there’ll be no cream this year,” he said
Wimbledon annually sets records for strawberry consumption, with 28,000 kilograms of the English-grown fruit downed during the tennis fortnight. More than 7,000 litres of cream go on top.
Djokovic hopes that his dedication - to his diet and more importantly to his tennis - will help him to a second title after winning the trophy in 2011 and also playing three semi-finals.
While he will say that he seeks solitude at the park of a Wimbledon Buddhist temple, the composition of the diet which has contributed to his rise to the top of the ATP remain top-secret. “I have a specific
|1. Djokovic
|12 500 pts
|2. Murray
|8 750 pts
|3. Federer
|8 670 pts
|4. Ferrer
|6 970 pts
|5. Nadal
|6 385 pts
