Murray rallies, reaches Wimbledon semifinal

7/3/13 10:20 PM | Kelli DeMario

World No. 2 Andy Murray battled back from the brink of defeat, having rallied to oust quarterfinal opponent Fernando Verdasco in five sets. The Wimbledon hopeful is through to take on fellow seed Jerzy Janowicz in the next round.



Second seed Andy Murray is through to the final four after digging out of a two-sets-to-love deficit against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. The 26-year-old Scot tallied 14 aces and 36 winners en route to a 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 victory.



"You're more concerned about losing the match, not thinking so much that, 'I'm going to lose at Wimbledon,'" Murray explained. "You're concerned how the match is going and that you may lose. But when you've been in that position a lot of times, you know how to think through it and not get too far ahead of yourself. I definitely didn't rush when I went two sets to love down. I slowed myself down, if anything, and that was a good sign."



With the match split at a set apiece, Murray took a critical service break at 5-5 in the decider.



“He served unbelievably well especially when he was behind in games,” Murray assessed. “At the end of the first set, he played really well. My level dropped in the second set and I made some mistakes and some poor choices.



“He is a very, very good player and he is competing as well as he did a few years ago. I don’t know if it was the most emotional match that I have ever played in, but I am thankful for the support of the crowd."



Murray completed the quarterfinal with five of 11 break points converted through three hours and 27 minutes of play. He is through to take on Poland's Jerzy Janowicz for a place in the championship final.



