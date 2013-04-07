Haas looks to carry veteran's form forward

7/3/13 6:18 AM | Johan Lindahl

Tommy Haas lost to top seed Novak Djokovic in straight sets in their Wimbledon fourth-round match, but the German was far from discouraged.



He continues to excel in his "second career" after past years of injuries which have actualy extended his tennis shelf life.



"It's been great, I've been playing some great tennis for over a year," said the 2009 semi-finalist. "The ranking (13th) shows that. It's obviously a great wave that I'm riding right now at this time of my career."



The LA-based father of one who won the Munich trophy this spring said that he has no plans to slowing down as he returns to ATP play during the North American hardcourt swing. "I'll try to enjoy it as long as I can.



"A lot depends obviously physically how you're doing and mentally how much you're willing to keep going. It's no joke trying to be professional tennis player, or any professional athlete for that matter. You really have to put in the hard yards. As long as I'm willing to continue to do that, I'd love to continue."



