Djokovic takes on Berdych in quarterfinal clash

7/3/13 6:12 AM | Cheryl Murray

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will battle No. 7 seed Tomas Berdcyh for a spot in the semifinals of Wimbledon.



This has historically been a favorable match-up for Novak Djokovic. He and Tomas Berdych have played 15 times in their careers and Djokovic has won all but two of those encounters.



Unfortunately for Djokovic, one of the Czech's wins came in their last meeting a couple of months ago at the Rome Masters. Djokovic suffered an uncharacteristic collapse in the second set, eventually losing in 3.



The good news for the Serb is that he's played a great tournament thus far and he's already dispatched of one player who beat him earlier this year in the form of Tommy Haas.



Berdych had a tough match against Bernard Tomic in the fourth round on Monday, but he's had a day of rest and should be fresh enough for the encounter.



Prediction - Given their history and Djokovic's current form, the Serb should find his way to the semifinals.



