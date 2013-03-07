Del Potro hoping injuries heal for quarterfinal date

7/3/13 6:14 AM | Johan Lindahl

Juan Martin Del Potro is hoping that knee and ankle injuries suffered during a sliding fall last week on the grass of Wimbledon will continue to heal.



He takes on Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer in the quarterfinals.



After winning his lone grand slam title at the 2009 US Open and then suffering a right wrist injury which compromised the next season, the South American is understandably concerned with his Wimbledon

fitness. "I think I don't have luck... I was winning so easy the third round. Just running a dropshot, I twisted my ankle and hyper extended my knee."



Eighth-seed Del Potro managed to advance in straight sets over Andreas Seppi in the fourth round while carrying the injuries he suffered in the third. The prognosis remains mixed for the Argentine: "The ankle is good and the knee is not good," confessed Del Potro. "I'm allowed to play, but the knee still bothered me on the left outside. I couldn't do the scan, that's what I need for a specific result of the knee. The doctor says it's nothing too dangerous, and that's positive."



The player who has reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final said that he had to do so playing through pain. "I couldn't extend the knee 100 per cent, I had taping to help me to be careful in some movements.

But that was not enough. I'll have all the treatments to see if I can be better."



