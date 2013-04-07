Del Potro downs Ferrer, Djokovic next

7/3/13 10:28 PM | Kelli DeMario

World No. 8 Juan Martin Del Potro advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal after ousting World No. 4 David Ferrer. The Argentine is through to take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.



Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro made his first semifinal at the All-England Club, having upended fourth seed David Ferrer Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old Argentine tallied 12 aces and 42 winners en route to a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(5) victory.



"Many things came to my mind after the match point," Del Potro said. "It's my first semifinal here, another semifinal in a Grand Slam after a couple of years. I think I'm in the fight again with the top guys. That is my challenge for the future. And to be one of the four players left in this tournament, it means a lot for the future and for myself.



"I think I played my best tennis of the tournament. I'm so, so happy to be in the semifinals. I played my best tennis. I hit really well my forehand and serve. At the end I played my best forehand ever in Wimbledon. I'm lucky the ball was in. It was a big performance from me. I'm so, so happy with my level at this moment. I beat one of the best players this season."



Del Potro completed the quarterfinal effort with three of 8 break points converted and 100% of his service games held.



He is through to take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the next round. The 2011 Wimbledon champion defeated 7th seed Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinal, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3.



