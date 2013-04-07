Del Potro downs Ferrer, Djokovic next

7/3/13 10:28 PM | Kelli DeMario
World No. 8 Juan Martin Del Potro advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal after ousting World No. 4 David Ferrer. The Argentine is through to take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.
Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro made his first semifinal at the All-England Club, having upended fourth seed David Ferrer Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old Argentine tallied 12 aces and 42 winners en route to a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(5) victory.
"Many things came to my mind after the match point," Del Potro said. "It's my first semifinal here, another semifinal in a Grand Slam after a couple of years. I think I'm in the fight again with the top guys. That is my challenge for the future. And to be one of the four players left in this tournament, it means a lot for the future and for myself.
"I think I played my best tennis of the tournament. I'm so, so happy to be in the semifinals. I played my best tennis. I hit really well my forehand and serve. At the end I played my best forehand ever in Wimbledon. I'm lucky the ball was in. It was a big performance from me. I'm so, so happy with my level at this moment. I beat one of the best players this season."
Del Potro completed the quarterfinal effort with three of 8 break points converted and 100% of his service games held.
He is through to take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the next round. The 2011 Wimbledon champion defeated 7th seed Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinal, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3.
Now that I saw the replay of the Ferrer/Delpo match, I have to say that the fall Delpo took early in the match was quite frightening. I think Delpo did well to get some treatment and anti-inflammatory pills and go out there to get the win.
I thought that Delpo played some outstanding tennis to win that third set tb. His last two forehands especially seemed like his 2009 form at the USO. Great shots!
They interviewed Delpo on the tennis channel and he talked about how scary the fall was and how the doctor and trainer couldn't really do too much. He said the medication helped. Then he said that breaking Ferrer early in the first set gave him confidence. He also talked about getting treatment for his knee so he can be ready for the semifinal. He was quite charming in this interview.
Delpo simply overpowered Ferrer and had the shots to outplay him. Ferrer tried his best as he always does, but Delpo was too good.
I really hope that Delpo's knee will be good enough for him to make it a great match with Nole.
Nativenewyorker , 7/4/13 10:51 AM
I am praying for delpo, hope he can win this, I will be very happy in nadal's absence :D
rafaelo , 7/4/13 12:19 PM
Let's hope his knee holds and he can make it difficult for Novak.
Vamos DelPo!!
Comies for Ferrer but, like he said, DelPo was simply better at everything yesterday
Shireling , 7/4/13 10:21 AM