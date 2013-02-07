Tomic keeps up defense of his father

7/2/13 8:34 AM | Johan Lindahl

While Bernard Tomic's results at this Wimbledon edition improved, the Australian says that his showing has nothing to do with his father's ban.



The number 59 Australian reached the second week of the grass-court major for the second time in his career. But with John Tomic out of the picture after being banned from ATP events until next May after a violent attack in Madrid which resulted in an autumn court case. the elder

Tomic was not seen.



Nevertheless, Tomic says that his father was coaching him as usual behind the scenes offsite. And the dutiful son is quick to clamp down on criticism of his controversial parent.



"You don't say, 'all right, that your father's not here, you're doing very well, do you need him, don't you need him.' That's not an appropriate question to ask because he's my dad. It's family. I'm going to stick by that."



That kind of blind devotion from the 20-year-old doesn't look like changing no matter how many events his father misses. "When I have my time off, when I leave the site, I'm with my dad. He's helping me at this tournament. We're doing the right things.



"This is why the results are showing now, I'm not doing it on my own. My dad is still involved. That's why I've gotten to where I am in this tournament and the results have shown."



