Djokovic continues to roll at Wimbledon

7/2/13 8:30 AM | Cheryl Murray

Novak Djokovic continues his excellent form at the All England Club, this time with a win over veteran Tommy Haas.



Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have been the clear stars of this year's tournament, with the two men breezing through the first week and into the quarterfinals.



Djokovic was forced to take on Tommy Haas, the German who upended him in Miami earlier this year. But it was the Serb who came through with honors this time around, beating the No. 13 seed with an emphatic 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) scoreline.



The Serb finished the match with impressive statistics in just about every aspect of his game. He smacked 13 aces and he hit 40 winners to just 16 unforced errors. Haas never really got his teeth into the match, even though he managed to break Djokovic's serve twice.



