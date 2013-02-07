Djokovic continues to roll at Wimbledon

7/2/13 8:30 AM | Cheryl Murray
Novak Djokovic continues his excellent form at the All England Club, this time with a win over veteran Tommy Haas.
Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have been the clear stars of this year's tournament, with the two men breezing through the first week and into the quarterfinals.
Djokovic was forced to take on Tommy Haas, the German who upended him in Miami earlier this year. But it was the Serb who came through with honors this time around, beating the No. 13 seed with an emphatic 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) scoreline.
The Serb finished the match with impressive statistics in just about every aspect of his game. He smacked 13 aces and he hit 40 winners to just 16 unforced errors. Haas never really got his teeth into the match, even though he managed to break Djokovic's serve twice.
Jerzy has a shot
pennster , 7/2/13 7:54 PM
How can we be heading for the Djoray era when Rafa already has 7 titles this year and has made 9 finals. He just ran out of steam at Wimby especially as he is still in transition. After all didn't Djoko lose in the 2nd round in Madrid and the 3rd round in Miami?
Don't write him off, please!!!!!!
nadline , 7/2/13 8:39 PM
'Are we heading to the Djorray era?'
Yes!
I know the 2 nadaltard's above are like me & can't wait for it too!
Twinge , 7/2/13 8:42 PM
I am not going to write off Rafa, that's for sure! I think he's done very well in his comeback after seven months away from the game. I can see why some would want to see a new era, but I think Rafa's got a few more years to play some great tennis.
Nativenewyorker , 7/2/13 9:08 PM
It is just a shame that the organizers decided to put much bigger match Djokovic - Berdich on the Court One in favor of Ferrer - Del Potro match which is playing at the Center Courte.
It is disrespectful to the crowd at the Center Court (not to mention the player ranked No1). It is also pitiful/obvious move to give Murray better chance of winning the tournament, no matter the price, since Djokovic hasn?t yet played on this court (which plays differently than Center Court) and both players will probably have to fight rain delays.
Definitely not ok.
ticapan , 7/2/13 9:20 PM
All Nole's matches have been on CC and I think they are trying to give all the players a chance to play on CC in case they reach the final.
nadline , 7/2/13 9:34 PM
Shut up dicapan!
Twinge , 7/2/13 9:51 PM
Nadline, there won't be a Nolandy. That's a myth. It's still Rafole.
pennster , 7/3/13 2:40 AM
I think this is the era of RAF_AND_NOL...all the GS will be divided among the three of them.
phoenix , 7/3/13 7:34 AM
Poor turd-face t-whinge...still in meltdown mode I see.
jean , 7/3/13 8:27 AM
Oh yeah 'I'm having a meltdown' oh no help!
Lol
Pikey moron....
Twinge , 7/3/13 9:11 AM
What marks an era anyway or how long does an era last?
Take the Big 4 GS and the last 5 years, not counting 2013, as reference, this is the list of wins and appearances in the final.
ROLAND GARROS: (which shouldn't count according to some)
Nadal = 4 appearances, 3 wins ( I don't include here 2013)
Fed = 3 appearances, 1 win
Djokovic = 1 appearance, 0 wins
Murray = 0 appearances, 0 wins
Other finalists = Soderling (2010)
WIMBLEDON:
Nadal = 3 appearances, 2 wins
Fed = 3 appearances, 2 wins
Djokovic = 1 appearance, 1 win
Murray = 1 appearance, 0 wins
Other finalists = Roddick (2009), Berdych (2010)
US OPEN
Nadal = 2 appearances, 1 win
Fed = 2 appearances, 1 wins
Djokovic = 3 appearances, 1 win
Murray = 2 appearances, 1 wins
Other winners = DelPo (2009)
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Nadal = 2 appearances, 1 win
Fed = 2 appearances, 1 win
Djokovic = 3 appearances, 3 wins
Murray = 2 appearances, 0 wins
Other finalists = Tsonga (2008)
Recap:
Nadal = 11 finals, 7 wins.
Fed = 10 finals, 5 wins
Djokovic = 7 finals, 6 wins
Murray = 5 finals, 1 win
Shireling , 7/3/13 1:38 PM
I can see one mistake already...
Djokovic = 8 finals, 5 wins
Shireling , 7/3/13 1:54 PM
|1. Djokovic
|12 500 pts
|2. Murray
|8 750 pts
|3. Federer
|8 670 pts
|4. Ferrer
|6 970 pts
|5. Nadal
|6 385 pts
With DelPo and Ferrer ailing, except for the Byrd, I don't see who can trouble Djoko and Murray for what's left of Wimby 2013?
Are we heading to the Djorray era?
Shireling , 7/2/13 2:59 PM