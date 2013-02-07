Berdych withstands Tomic for quarterfinal spot

7/2/13 8:22 AM | Cheryl Murray

The Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych withstood a spirited charge by Bernard Tomic to earn a quarterfinal berth opposite Novak Djokovic.



Bernard Tomic acquitted himself well, but it was Tomas Berdych who came away with the 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 win.



Berdych made the finals in 2010, so he has already proven that he knows how to play on grass, but his results at the All-England Club since then have been dismal until this year's edition.



Tomic kept pace with Berdych for the first two sets, with the Czech pulling out the first set in the breaker and Tomic pulling level in a second set breaker.



But after that point, Berdych pulled ahead just enough to secure the third and fourth sets by a single break. Tomic earned a break of his own in the third, but Berdych snagged two for the 2-1 lead. And by the fourth set, Tomic was done with break point chances.



Berdych will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarters.



