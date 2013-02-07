Help

loading...

Article

  • Berdych withstands Tomic for quarterfinal spot

    7/2/13 8:22 AM | Cheryl Murray
    Berdych withstands Tomic for quarterfinal spot The Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych withstood a spirited charge by Bernard Tomic to earn a quarterfinal berth opposite Novak Djokovic.

    Bernard Tomic acquitted himself well, but it was Tomas Berdych who came away with the 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 win.

    Berdych made the finals in 2010, so he has already proven that he knows how to play on grass, but his results at the All-England Club since then have been dismal until this year's edition.

    Tomic kept pace with Berdych for the first two sets, with the Czech pulling out the first set in the breaker and Tomic pulling level in a second set breaker.

    But after that point, Berdych pulled ahead just enough to secure the third and fourth sets by a single break. Tomic earned a break of his own in the third, but Berdych snagged two for the 2-1 lead. And by the fourth set, Tomic was done with break point chances.

    Berdych will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarters.

    Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com

Tell a friend »

Comments


Current ATP-rankings

1. Djokovic 12 500 pts
2. Murray 8 750 pts
3. Federer 8 670 pts
4. Ferrer 6 970 pts
5. Nadal 6 385 pts

Unibet Mobile prematch,live betting

Unibet Mobile betting Unibet Mobile betting

Scan QR code to access Unibet mobile.
Bet on Sports wherever you are and whenever you like, with Unibet's quick and simple mobile client you can place bets, check results and see live odds.
 For more info about QR codes & scanners click here.

ATP Calendar

Date
Tournament

Recommend Tennistalk



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet, 100% bonus for new customers!

Follow us

Follow Tennistalk on Facebook Follow Tennistalk on Twitter

Tell a friend

Your name:

Friend's name:

Friend's email:

Other tennis links