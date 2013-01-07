Kubot overcomes Mannarino, into first slam QF

7/1/13 10:41 PM | Ricky Dimon

Lukasz Kubot is through to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal after outlasting Adrian Mannarino on Monday at Wimbledon. Next up for Kubot is a surprising all-Polish showdown against Jerzy Janowicz.



Lukasz Kubot beat Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday afternoon. Having previously lost at this stage of a Grand Slam twice in his career, Kubot booked a spot in his first major quarterfinal after three hours and 18 minutes.



Like fellow Pole Jerzy Janowicz, who beat Jurgen Melzer in another five-setter, Kubot got off to a slow start. The world No. 130 dropped serve once in the first set and had no break chances to get back on level terms. He picked up the pace in the second, surrendering a mere two points in five service games.



Kubot again had to battle back from a deficit after dropping set three. The fourth progressed in almost identical fashion to the second, with Kubot dominating on serve and Mannarino cruising through all but one of his service games. One poor game was one too many, and the Frenchman did not come close to breaking back and giving himself a chance to seal the deal prior to a fifth set.



Mannarino made much better headway against his opponent's serve in the fifth, but again it was just a single break that made the difference. The world No. 111 did well to dig out of a 0-40 hole at 3-5, fighting off three match points in succession. That forced Kubot to close it out on his own racket at 5-4, and he did just that without the loss of a point.



"It's unbelievable what is going on right now," Kubot of having two Polish players in the last eight of Wimbledon. "We have two players in quarterfinals in the men's draw. Right now, tennis is a really famous sport in our country. I hope we'll get more fans."



Poland is assured of having one semifinalist, because Kubot and Janowicz are facing each other on Wednesday.













Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com



