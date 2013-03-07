Janowicz holds off Melzer to reach Wimbledon quarters

7/1/13 10:53 PM | Ricky Dimon

Jerzy Janowicz wins a five-setter over Jurgen Melzer during fourth-round action at Wimbledon on Monday. Janowicz will face fellow Pole Lukasz Kubot for a place in the semifinals.



Jerzy Janowicz battled into the Wimbledon quarterfinals by outlasting Jurgen Melzer 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Monday afternoon. Janowicz struck 16 aces and survived three donations of serve by earning three breaks of his own before prevailing in three hours and 12 minutes.



After dropping serve once in the first set while failing to convert either of his two break chances, Janowicz bounced back in the second. The Pole dominated a tiebreaker seven points to one then used one break in the third to edge ahead. Janowicz even had a break lead in set four before starting to crack with the finish line in sight.



Melzer broke back, survived a tough service game at 4-4, then broke his opponent again to even the match. Serving at 4-5, Janowicz completely fell apart from the baseline and threw away the set with a shanked forehand at 30-40 after saving one set point at 15-40 with a crafty forehand pass. Nonetheless, there was still one momentum shift left to take place. Janowicz seized one more break of the Melzer serve and he made it stand up the whole way, losing a mere six points in his last five service games.



"At the beginning, I had a problem with him being a left-hander," Janowicz admitted. "Luckily I was able to take the second set. I was still able to keep on fighting. I think I should have closed the match in the fourth set. I had the break. I got a little bit nervous. But luckily I was able to win this match."



Next up for the 24th seed is fellow Polish surprise Lukasz Kubot, who won another five-setter over Adrian Mannarino.



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com



