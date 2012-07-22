Almagro, Monaco make Hamburg semifinal

7/20/12 7:52 PM | Kelli DeMario

World No. 10 Nicolas Almagro is through to the final four in Hamburg after beating 6th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber Friday afternoon. World No. 14 Juan Monaco also advanced, having ousted France's Jeremy Chardy in straight sets.



(1) Nicolas Almagro def. (6) Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5, 7-5



Top seed Nicolas Almagro reached his sixth semifinal of the season following his 7-5, 7-5 ousting of Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 26-year-old Spaniard tallied five aces and five service breaks through to a 7-5, 7-5 victory in 97 minutes. Almagro completed the quarterfinal with 20 of 27 first-service points captured.



He is scheduled to take on 3rd seed Juan Monaco for a place in the championship final.



(3) Juan Monaco def. Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 7-5



Third seed Juan Monaco is through to the final four after dismissing France's Jeremy Chardy in straight sets. The 28-year-old Argentine, who made his fifth semifinal of the season, broke serve five times in 97 minutes. Monaco ended the contest with 20 of 32 second-service return points won.



