Almagro, Monaco reach Hamburg quarterfinals

7/19/12 8:20 PM | Kelli DeMario

Top seed Nicolas Almagro is through to the final eight in Hamburg after taking out former champion Nikolay Davydenko late Thursday. The Spaniard is joined by third seed Juan Monaco, who defeated qualifier Daniel Munoz-De La Nava.



(1) Nicolas Almagro def. Nikolay Davydenko 6-4, 6-3



World No. 10 Nicolas Almagro advanced to the quarterfinal by virtue of his straight-sets ousting of former world No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko. The 26-year-old Spaniard converted four of 10 break points en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory in 78 minutes. After trailing 2-1 in the second set, Almagro won five of 6 games to seal the win.



He will take on 6th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber for a place in the semifinals. The German dismissed Italy's Fabio Fognini in the round of 16, 7-5, 6-2.



(3) Juan Monaco def. (Q) Daniel Munoz-De La Nava 7-6(4), 6-3



World No. 14 Juan Monaco is through to the last eight after downing Spanish qualifier Daniel Munoz-De La Nava. The Argentine converted five of 12 break chances through to a 7-6(4), 6-3 win in an hour and 57 minutes. Munoz-De La Nava completed the match with just eight of 29 second-service points captured.



Monaco is slated to face Jeremy Chardy in the quarterfinals. The Frenchman upended German wildcard Julian Reister in the round of 16, 7-5, 6-4.



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com



