Monaco, Haas through to Hamburg final

7/21/12 8:41 PM | Kelli DeMario

Third seed Juan Monaco advanced to the final match in Hamburg, having ousted top-seeded former champion Nicolas Almagro. The Argentine will next face wildcard Tommy Haas, who defeated fourth seed Marin Cilic.



(3) Juan Monaco def. (1) Nicolas Almagro 3-6, 6-3, 6-4



World No. 14 Juan Monaco is through to the final after rallying to upend World No. 10 Nicolas Almagro Saturday afternoon. The 28-year-old Argentine secured five of 8 break points through two hours and 3 minutes of play.



"I'm very happy with the way I played today," said Monaco. "I played a great match to beat Almagro, the top seed and a Top 10 player. I'm very happy about that and getting through to the final."



(WC) Tommy Haas def. (4) Marin Cilic 7-6(7), 6-0



Wildcard Tommy Haas reached his second final of the season, having ousted 4th seed Marin Cilic in straight sets. The 34-year-old veteran held eight of 9 service games en route to a 7-6(7), 6-0 victory in an hour and 57 minutes.



"The second set was a little bit unexplainable for me," said Haas. "The first set was really crucial. There were a lot of opportunities for us both. I started serving a little bit better in the second set and brought it home."



