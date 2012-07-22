Help

loading...

Match report

Nicolas Almagro © Tennistalk.com
Hamburg
Semi final
7/21/12 1 2 3 Tot
es  Nicolas Almagro 6 3 4 1
ar  Juan Monaco 3 6 6 2
Juan Monaco © Tennistalk.com
Marin Cilic © Tennistalk.com
Hamburg
Semi final
7/21/12 1 2 Tot
hr  Marin Cilic 6 0 0
de  Tommy Haas 7 6 2
Tommy Haas © Tennistalk.com

  • Monaco, Haas through to Hamburg final

    7/21/12 8:41 PM | Kelli DeMario
    Third seed Juan Monaco advanced to the final match in Hamburg, having ousted top-seeded former champion Nicolas Almagro. The Argentine will next face wildcard Tommy Haas, who defeated fourth seed Marin Cilic.

    (3) Juan Monaco def. (1) Nicolas Almagro 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

    World No. 14 Juan Monaco is through to the final after rallying to upend World No. 10 Nicolas Almagro Saturday afternoon. The 28-year-old Argentine secured five of 8 break points through two hours and 3 minutes of play.

    "I'm very happy with the way I played today," said Monaco. "I played a great match to beat Almagro, the top seed and a Top 10 player. I'm very happy about that and getting through to the final."

    (WC) Tommy Haas def. (4) Marin Cilic 7-6(7), 6-0

    Wildcard Tommy Haas reached his second final of the season, having ousted 4th seed Marin Cilic in straight sets. The 34-year-old veteran held eight of 9 service games en route to a 7-6(7), 6-0 victory in an hour and 57 minutes.

    "The second set was a little bit unexplainable for me," said Haas. "The first set was really crucial. There were a lot of opportunities for us both. I started serving a little bit better in the second set and brought it home."

    Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com

Tell a friend »

Other articles related to the tournament

Comments


Current ATP-rankings

1. Djokovic 12 500 pts
2. Murray 8 750 pts
3. Federer 8 670 pts
4. Ferrer 6 970 pts
5. Nadal 6 385 pts

Unibet Mobile prematch,live betting

Unibet Mobile betting Unibet Mobile betting

Scan QR code to access Unibet mobile.
Bet on Sports wherever you are and whenever you like, with Unibet's quick and simple mobile client you can place bets, check results and see live odds.
 For more info about QR codes & scanners click here.

ATP Calendar

Date
Tournament

Recommend Tennistalk



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet, 100% bonus for new customers!

Follow us

Follow Tennistalk on Facebook Follow Tennistalk on Twitter

Tell a friend

Your name:

Friend's name:

Friend's email:

Other tennis links