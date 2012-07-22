Monaco wins Hamburg title, reaches top 10

7/22/12 8:57 PM | Kelli DeMario

World No. 14 Juan Monaco captured his third ATP World Tour title of the season, having upended Tommy Haas in straight sets. By virtue of his championship victory, the Argentine will enter the Top 10 for the first time on Monday.



Third seed Juan Monaco took home the top prize in Hamburg after defeating wildcard Tommy Haas in straight sets. The 28-year-old converted five of 9 break points en route to a 7-5, 6-4 success in two hours of play.



Haas led 4-1 in the opening set but was unable to hold the advantage. With the match level at 5-5, the German gave away a forehand to trail 6-5. Monaco reached double set point then closed with well-executed play at the net.



A competitive second set contained multiple service breaks for both players. Monaco broke in the ninth game to lead 5-4. After missing his first championship point, the third seed completed the match with an overhead volley.



"I can't complain about the way I played today," said Monaco. "I was 4-1 down in the first set, but I never gave up. I was fighting every point, very focused and very motivated to win this tournament. I think it was very important to win the first set. In the last two games of the match I think I played very well."



"He played a tremendous match," said Haas. "All credit to him. He performed really well, especially when it came down to the big points. I tried to play my best; I thought I played really well throughout the match. Having the crowd support really lifted me to another gear, but it just wasn't enough today.



"I really didn't know if I was going to be able to get this feeling one more time, especially here in Hamburg. To have experienced another week like this with getting to the final is obviously another dream week for me."





