Monaco, Mayer advance in Hamburg

7/17/12 8:24 PM | Kelli DeMario

Third seed Juan Monaco is through to the second round after holding off Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in three sets. The Argentine is joined in round two by 7th seed Florian Mayer, who defeated qualifier Horacio Zeballos.



(3) Juan Monaco def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-4, 3-6, 7-5



World No. 14 Juan Monaco advanced to the second round, having outlasted Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe Tuesday afternoon. The Argentine converted six of 12 break points through to a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory in two hours and 42 minutes. After splitting the first two sets, Monaco won a trio of games from 4-5 down in the final set.



He is scheduled to face qualifier Daniel Munoz-De La Nava in the round of 16.



(7) Florian Mayer def. (Q) Horacio Zeballos 7-6(7), 7-5



Seventh seed Florian Mayer is through to the round of 16 by virtue of his straight-sets win over Argentina's Horacio Zeballos. The German collected five aces and six service breaks through an hour and 57 minutes of play. Mayer completed the match with 24 of 36 second-service return points captured.



He will take on Robin Haase for a place in the quarterfinals.



