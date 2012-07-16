Hamburg - Simon survives, Davydenko rallies

7/17/12 5:54 PM | Kelli DeMario

Defending champion Gilles Simon is through to the second round in Hamburg, having rallied to upend Argentina's Carlos Berlocq in three sets. The Frenchman is joined by veteran Nikolay Davydenko, who beat Jarkko Nieminen late Monday.



(2) Gilles Simon def. Carlos Berlocq 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1



Second seed Gilles Simon advanced to round two after rallying to defeat Carlos Berlocq in three sets. The 27-year-old converted six of 14 break points en route to a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 victory in two hours and 53 minutes.



"I tried to be very aggressive today," said Simon. "I know Carlos is a real warrior. I sometimes don't have the right shot to hit a winner and that's something I need to improve in my game. Today was the occasion not to try to win this way. I almost lost this match, but I'm very happy that I managed to win it this way."



Simon will take on Tommy Haas or Martin Klizan in the next round.



Nikolay Davydenko def. Jarkko Nieminen 5-7, 6-4, 6-0



Former world No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko is through to the second round by virtue of his three-sets dismissal of Finland's Jarkko Nieminen. The Russian collected six aces and seven service breaks through an hour and 59 minutes of play. Nieminen struggled with his second serve, unable to win more than 39% of the points.



Davydenko is scheduled to face either top seed Nicolas Almagro or Tobias Kamke in the second round.



