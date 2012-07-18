Hamburg - Haas sinks Simon, Mayer through

7/18/12 7:34 PM | Kelli DeMario

Wildcard Tommy Haas is through to the final eight in Hamburg, having rallied to oust defending champion Gilles Simon. The veteran is joined by compatriot Florian Mayer, who made quick work of Dutchman Robin Haase.



(WC) Tommy Haas def. (2) Gilles Simon 4-6, 6-3, 6-4



Wildcard Tommy Haas advanced to the quarterfinal after dismissing defending champion Gilles Simon on Wednesday. The 34-year-old converted five of seven break points en route to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in two hours and six minutes. With the round of 16 win, Haas improves to 3-1 lifetime against Simon.



He will take on 7th seed Florian Mayer in the next round.



(7) Florian Mayer def. Robin Haase 6-2, 6-1



Seventh seed Florian Mayer eased into the final eight following his straight-sets ousting of Robin Haase. The German, who surrendered just two first-service points, held seven consecutive service games without facing a break point. Haase completed the match with four of 19 second-service points captured.



