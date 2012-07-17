Help

Match report

Julian Reister © Tennistalk.com
Hamburg
1st round
7/17/12 1 2 Tot
de  Julian Reister 6 6 2
es  Fernando Verdasco 2 3 0
Fernando Verdasco © Tennistalk.com
Flavio Cipolla © Tennistalk.com
Hamburg
1st round
7/17/12 1 2 Tot
it  Flavio Cipolla 3 4 0
hr  Marin Cilic 6 6 2
Marin Cilic © Tennistalk.com

  • Hamburg - Cilic moves on, Verdasco upset

    7/17/12 8:22 PM | Kelli DeMario
    Umag champion Marin Cilic continued his run of successful play, having won his opener against Italy’s Flavio Cipolla in straight sets. Wildcard Julian Reister is also through after upsetting 5th seed Fernando Verdasco.

    (4) Marin Cilic def. Flavio Cipolla 6-3, 6-4

    Fourth seed Marin Cilic made a strong start to the tournament, having upended veteran Flavio Cipolla on Tuesday. The 23-year-old converted four of nine break points en route to a 6-3, 6-4 victory in 90 minutes. Cilic completed the opening-round effort with 70% of his second-service return points won.

    He is slated to face Argentine qualifier Federico Del Bonis in the next round.

    (WC) Julian Reister def. (5) Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-3

    World No. 483 Julian Reister is through to the round of 16 after upsetting 5th seed Fernando Verdasco in straight sets. The 26-year-old, who won his first tour-level match of the season, held 9 service games without facing a break point. Verdasco ended the match with 6 double faults and 38% of his second-service points captured.

    Reister will take on France's Jeremy Chardy for a place in the quarterfinals.

