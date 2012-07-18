Wawrinka crashes out to Mathieu in Gstaad

7/19/12 4:17 AM | Cheryl Murray

Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka went down to Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu in his first match in Gstaad.



Stanislas Wawrinka, the tournament No. 3 seed, was unable to cope with the pressure of playing at home in front of the Swiss fans.



The first set was a study in service breaks, with France’s Paul-Henri Mathieu losing the lead twice and missing a chance at taking the set on Wawrinka’s serve at 4-5. Even with all of the extra opportunities Mathieu gave him, Wawrinka was still unable to take the lead. The Frenchman played the superior tiebreaker to get the one-set win.



The second set featured no service breaks at all. The two men took turns holding serve to force the tiebreaker. Wawrinka had his chances to level the match, with 3 different set points in the breaker. Mathieu was able to stave him off in each. The Frenchman was finally able to secure the match in straight sets with a 10-8 score line in the second set.



Mathieu will take on Ernests Gulbis in the quarterfinals.





