Gstaad - Dimitrov and Gulbis advance

7/18/12 2:37 AM | Cheryl Murray

Youth was king in Gstaad on Tuesday as young guns Grigor Dimitrov and Ernests Gulbis overcame tour veterans to advance.



Grigor Dimitrov def. Julien Benneteau (6) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1



Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov played well on Tuesday to defeat French veteran Julien Benenteau. The first set was all Benneteau, with the Frenchman at his aggressive best brushing Dimitrov back. Benneteau continued to play well in the first half of the second set.



It was a credit to Dimitrov that he fought Benneteau off to take the second set, as the Frenchman had a trio of chances to break serve early. Once Dimitrov leveled the match, he began to dictate play and completely shut down Benneteau in the third set.



Ernests Gublis def. Filippo Volandri 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3



Latvia's Ernests Gulbis required three sets to get past Italian veteran Filippo Volandri. Gulbis was close to losing the first set before he managed to pull out the lead in the tiebreaker. Volandri served for the set but allowed Gulbis to break to get back on serve.



Volandri took his own turn pulling the match out of the fire in the second set. With Gulbis serving at 4-5 to stay in the set, the Italian was able to secure a break of serve to level the match. But Gulbis turned the tables again in the third to finally secure the match win.





