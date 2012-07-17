Help

loading...

Match report

Filippo Volandri © Tennistalk.com
Gstaad
1st round
7/17/12 1 2 3 Tot
it  Filippo Volandri 6 6 3 1
lv  Ernests Gulbis 7 4 6 2
Ernests Gulbis © Tennistalk.com
Julien Benneteau © Tennistalk.com
Gstaad
1st round
7/17/12 1 2 3 Tot
fr  Julien Benneteau 6 4 1 1
bg  Grigor Dimitrov 3 6 6 2
Grigor Dimitrov © Tennistalk.com

  • Gstaad - Dimitrov and Gulbis advance

    7/18/12 2:37 AM | Cheryl Murray
    Youth was king in Gstaad on Tuesday as young guns Grigor Dimitrov and Ernests Gulbis overcame tour veterans to advance.

    Grigor Dimitrov def. Julien Benneteau (6) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

    Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov played well on Tuesday to defeat French veteran Julien Benenteau. The first set was all Benneteau, with the Frenchman at his aggressive best brushing Dimitrov back. Benneteau continued to play well in the first half of the second set.

    It was a credit to Dimitrov that he fought Benneteau off to take the second set, as the Frenchman had a trio of chances to break serve early. Once Dimitrov leveled the match, he began to dictate play and completely shut down Benneteau in the third set.

    Ernests Gublis def. Filippo Volandri 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3

    Latvia's Ernests Gulbis required three sets to get past Italian veteran Filippo Volandri. Gulbis was close to losing the first set before he managed to pull out the lead in the tiebreaker. Volandri served for the set but allowed Gulbis to break to get back on serve.

    Volandri took his own turn pulling the match out of the fire in the second set. With Gulbis serving at 4-5 to stay in the set, the Italian was able to secure a break of serve to level the match. But Gulbis turned the tables again in the third to finally secure the match win.


    Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com

Tell a friend »

Other articles related to the tournament

Comments


Current ATP-rankings

1. Djokovic 12 500 pts
2. Murray 8 750 pts
3. Federer 8 670 pts
4. Ferrer 6 970 pts
5. Nadal 6 385 pts

Unibet Mobile prematch,live betting

Unibet Mobile betting Unibet Mobile betting

Scan QR code to access Unibet mobile.
Bet on Sports wherever you are and whenever you like, with Unibet's quick and simple mobile client you can place bets, check results and see live odds.
 For more info about QR codes & scanners click here.

ATP Calendar

Date
Tournament

Recommend Tennistalk



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet, 100% bonus for new customers!

Follow us

Follow Tennistalk on Facebook Follow Tennistalk on Twitter

Tell a friend

Your name:

Friend's name:

Friend's email:

Other tennis links