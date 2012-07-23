|© Tennistalk.com
7/23/12 3:35 AM | Cheryl Murray
Thomaz Bellucci upended No. 1 seed Janko Tipsarevic to capture his first title of the 2012 season.
Thomaz Bellucci completed a good week in Gstaad with a title win over the top seed Janko Tipsarevic 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-2
This match could have been over in straight sets. Bellucci and Tipsarevic battled it out in the first set to force the tiebreaker, but Bellucci took firm control of proceedings to go up 6-1. Tipsarevic went on to reel off the next 6 points and was given the gift of a double fault by the Brazilian on set point.
Though he let the first set get away from him, Bellucci kept focus in the second. It was Tipsarevic who allowed errors to creep into his game. The Brazilian captured the only break of the set to level the match at a set a piece.
Bellucci was in fine form in the third set, dictating play from the baseline to dominate. Tipsarevic struggled mightily on serve, facing eight break points in the final frame alone. Bellucci managed to convert on a pair to capture the title.
good win for Bellucci
RickyDimon , 10/18/12 3:06 AM