Dimitrov, Tipsarevic advance to Gstaad quarters

7/20/12 5:37 AM | Cheryl Murray

Grigor Dimitrov and Janko Tipsarevic moved into the Gstaad quarters with wins on Thursday.



Grigor Dimitrov def. Dustin Brown 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2



For the first two sets, this was quite a battle between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and German Dustin Brown. The first set advanced game after game with no break of serve until it was finally decided by a tiebreaker. It was the Bulgarian who finally came out ahead and took the lead with a 7-3 scoreline.



Dimitrov seemed to have a lapse of concentration in the second set, allowing Brown the first break of the match and with it, the second set. Fortunately for Dimitrov's camp, he saved his best tennis of the day for the third set. He secured a pair of breaks to seal the win.



Janko Tipsarevic (1) def. Martin Fischer 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-3



The top seed had a real fight on his hands against the Austrian qualifier. Tipsarevic, who won Stuttgart last week, had a dismal first-serve percentage (44%) which allowed Fischer 11 looks at break points.



Fortunately for Tipsarevic, Fischer had an equally difficult time on serve. The Austrian stared down 16 break points, giving up four just as the Serb did. The match was essentially decided in the second-set 'breaker, during which Tipsarevic finally asserted himself to hold Fischer to just one point.



Tipsarevic will take on Jan Hernych in the quarterfinals.





