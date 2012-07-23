Dimitrov advances in Gstaad

7/20/12 6:17 PM | Cheryl Murray

Grigor Dimitrov continued his march through the Gstaad draw, earning a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.



Bulgarian youngster Grigor Dimitrov is a couple of match wins away from his first ever ATP Tour title after years of high expectations from the tennis community.



Dimitrov, who was once called "Baby Federer" appears to finally be coming into his own. The world No. 61 is now into his third semifinal in three tournaments, with his other semifinals coming at Queen's Club and again last week in Bastad.



His latest victim was Poland's Lukasz Kubot, who he beat in easy straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Kubot never got any traction in this match. The Pole had a single break point chance in the opening set that came to nothing and he didn’t even get a whiff at a break in the second.



Dimitrov will take on Thomaz Bellucci, the Brazilian who dispatched No. 5 seed Feliciano Lopez in the quarters, in the semifinals.





