Help

loading...

Match report

Grigor Dimitrov © Tennistalk.com
Gstaad
Quarter final
7/20/12 1 2 Tot
bg  Grigor Dimitrov 6 6 2
pl  Lukasz Kubot 3 2 0
Lukasz Kubot © Tennistalk.com

  • Dimitrov advances in Gstaad

    7/20/12 6:17 PM | Cheryl Murray
    Grigor Dimitrov continued his march through the Gstaad draw, earning a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.

    Bulgarian youngster Grigor Dimitrov is a couple of match wins away from his first ever ATP Tour title after years of high expectations from the tennis community.

    Dimitrov, who was once called "Baby Federer" appears to finally be coming into his own. The world No. 61 is now into his third semifinal in three tournaments, with his other semifinals coming at Queen's Club and again last week in Bastad.

    His latest victim was Poland's Lukasz Kubot, who he beat in easy straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Kubot never got any traction in this match. The Pole had a single break point chance in the opening set that came to nothing and he didn’t even get a whiff at a break in the second.

    Dimitrov will take on Thomaz Bellucci, the Brazilian who dispatched No. 5 seed Feliciano Lopez in the quarters, in the semifinals.


    Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet.com

Tell a friend »

Other articles related to the tournament

Comments


Current ATP-rankings

1. Djokovic 12 500 pts
2. Murray 8 750 pts
3. Federer 8 670 pts
4. Ferrer 6 970 pts
5. Nadal 6 385 pts

Unibet Mobile prematch,live betting

Unibet Mobile betting Unibet Mobile betting

Scan QR code to access Unibet mobile.
Bet on Sports wherever you are and whenever you like, with Unibet's quick and simple mobile client you can place bets, check results and see live odds.
 For more info about QR codes & scanners click here.

ATP Calendar

Date
Tournament

Recommend Tennistalk



Find the latest tennis odds at Unibet, 100% bonus for new customers!

Follow us

Follow Tennistalk on Facebook Follow Tennistalk on Twitter

Tell a friend

Your name:

Friend's name:

Friend's email:

Other tennis links