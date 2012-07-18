Blake turns back the clock with win over Harrison

7/18/12 5:42 AM | Ricky Dimon

James Blake gets his first ATP win of 2012 by upsetting Ryan Harrison on Tuesday in Atlanta. Next up for Blake is a meeting with Matthew Ebden.





James Blake has finally found the win column in 2012.



Blake recorded an ATP victory for the first time this season when he upset Ryan Harrison 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round of the BB&T Atlanta Open on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old American won 89 points to Harrison's 88 in a nail-biter under the lights that lasted one hour and 46 minutes.



Coming in with a horrid 0-6 record, Blake continued to struggle in the first set. He did not hold serve a single time, only breaking his opponent in the third game of the match before Harrison served things out at 5-1.



Out of nowhere, though, Blake began playing like it was the mid-2000s. The world No. 110 connected with his forehand from all over the court as Harrison left too many short balls for Blake to pummel. One break was enough for Blake because he did not face a single break point against him in the whole set.



Harrison broke immediately in the third to briefly regain the momentum with a 2-0 lead, but he gave it right back. The 43rd-ranked American held the rest of the way en route to 5-5 before a series of fortunate net cords for Blake led to the decisive break. After striking at 5-5, Blake easily closed out the proceedings on serve to clinch the win.



For the former world No. 4, this is his first win as a father and the 350th overall of his career. He will battle Matthew Ebden on Thursday for a spot in the quarterfinals.











