Roddick advances in Atlanta, Isner holds off Sock

7/21/12 7:14 AM | Ricky Dimon

Andy Roddick defeats Michael Russell in straight sets on Friday in Atlanta. Roddick will go up against Olympic doubles partner John Isner in a blockbuster semifinal.





(4) Andy Roddick d. Michael Russell 6-3, 6-4



Roddick needed just one break in each set to beat Russell in one hour and 12 minutes during quarterfinal action at the BB&T Atlanta Open on Friday night. The former world No. 1 cracked 12 aces against only one double-fault while serving at 73 percent and winning 86 percent of his first-serve points.



Russell, coming off consecutive three-set wins over Alex Kuznetsov and Kevin Anderson, had no chance against Roddick's serve in set one. The 34-year-old American mustered only three points in five return games. He fared slightly better in the second (six return points won) and had one break opportunity, but Roddick ultimately had way too much in this one. Next up for the No. 4 seed is another all-American battle with John Isner.



(1) John Isner d. (WC) Jack Sock 7-6(7), 6-4



Isner set up the highly-anticipated semifinal showdown with Roddick by ending Sock's Atlanta run after a grueling two hours and 14 minutes. This one was a struggle most of the way for Isner, especially during a back-and-forth first set. The top seed broke early en route to a 4-1 lead but could not hold on. Sock eventually held a marathon service game at 5-6 to force a tiebreaker. The world No. 326 went up a mini-break, double-faulted twice in a row, then saved four sets before finally losing it nine points to seven.



Both players fought off break points to begin the third before Isner struck for the decisive blow at 4-4. The 6'9'' American made no mistake with the match on his racket one game later, clinching victory thanks to a routine hold. Isner wrapped up his effort with 12 aces and one double-fault, while Sock's best tournament of his ATP career ended with seven aces and seven doubles.



