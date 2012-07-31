Muller through to first ATP final in seven years

7/21/12 9:06 PM | Ricky Dimon

Gilles Muller has made it one step further in Atlanta after overpowering Go Soeda in straight sets on Saturday. Muller, a 2011 semifinalist, will contest his third career ATP title match against either John Isner or Andy Roddick.



Gilles Muller booked a spot in his first ATP title since 2005 by downing Go Soeda 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the BB&T Atlanta Open on Saturday afternoon. Muller absolutely dominated on serve, putting in 74 percent of his first deliveries and firing 17 aces while losing a mere seven points in 10 service games.



Soeda managed to stay competitive throughout much of the opening set. Japan's No. 2 player took care of four service games but cracked under the pressure of trying to stay in it at 4-5. Muller, who had previously missed four break points, broke at love to take control.



The second frame of play was almost all Muller. After securing a quick break, the 63rd-ranked Luxembourgian was off to the races as he continued to dominate on serve. He won all 16 of his first-serve points in set two and he capitalized on his first match point at 5-3, 40-15.



"I don't know what it is (about Atlanta)," said Muller, who lost to John Isner after holding two match points in 2010 before reaching the semifinals last year. "But I'm definitely going back next year.... I played a good match. When you let him (Soeda) he is very dangerous, but I didn't let him."



Muller, who is 0-2 lifetime in ATP finals (2004 Washington, 2005 Los Angeles) will go up against either Isner or Andy Roddick on Sunday.



